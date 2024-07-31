Putin expresses condolences to Indian leadership over landslide victims

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over casualties in landslides in Kerala.

"Please accept my sincerest condolences over the tragic consequences of landslides in the state of Kerala," the Russian leader said in a telegram and asked to convey his sympathy and support to the families of the deceased.

Putin also wished the swiftest recovery to those injured in the natural disaster.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the landslides has reached 163 people. Almost 200 people have been affected and about 100 are listed as missing.

After two days of torrential rains in Kerala’s Wayanad District, three landslides occurred within four hours. The search-and-rescue operation on site is underway, involving the military, air force and detection dogs. The landslides have demolished many houses, roads and a bridge.