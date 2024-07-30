Israel’s strikes on Lebanon seen as blatant violation on int’l law — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Israel’s strikes on Lebanon constitute a flagrant violation of international law, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS.

"This (strikes on Lebanon - TASS) is a blatant violation of international law," the ministry said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that Israeli forces had delivered a strike on Beirut targeting a Hezbollah commander who was responsible for the attack on Majdal Shams.

On the evening of July 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the north of the country came under heavy shelling from Lebanon. One of the projectiles hit a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, where local children were at that moment. As a result, twelve people were killed and 40 were wounded.

The Israeli authorities pinned the blame on Hezbollah and vowed a harsh response. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident.