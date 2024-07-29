More than 270 Ukrainian drone attacks thwarted over DPR last week

DONETSK, July 29. /TASS/. As many as 276 Ukrainian drones were jammed over the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) last week, the regional defense headquarters reported on Monday.

"According to the Russian Federal Security Service’s department in the DPR, the Kupol electronic warfare system thwarted 276 terrorist attacks by Ukrainian drones over Donetsk, Makeyevka and Yasinovataya last week," the headquarters said on Telegram.

In Makeyevka, a Baba Yaga reconnaissance copter using the Starlink control signal was jammed. "Also, a US-made drone with a cumulative payload designed to set fire to wheat fields was successfully intercepted in the same area," the headquarters said, adding that the payload was inactivated and destroyed.

In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, an enemy FPV drone carrying an improvised explosive device was destroyed. "Any civilian casualties or damage to infrastructure were prevented," the DPR territorial defense officers emphasized.