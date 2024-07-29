Putin congratulates Maduro on being re-elected President of Venezuela

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Nicolas Maduro on being re-elected President of Venezuela, noting the strategic partnership between Moscow and Caracas.
"Russian-Venezuelan relations have the nature of a strategic partnership. I am confident that your activity as head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development on all tracks," Putin said as quoted on the Kremlin's Telegram channel. "This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and goes in line with building a more fair and democratic world order," Putin said.
"I would like to reaffirm readiness to continue our constructive joint work on key issues on the bilateral and international agenda," the Russian president added.
Venezuela’s incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won the country's presidential election on Sunday, President of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela Elvis Amoroso said.
According to the council’s first statement, after counting 80% of ballots, Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters or 51.2%, securing a third six-year term in office.
Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS that Maduro's election victory will lead to further strengthening the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership.