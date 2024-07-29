Putin congratulates Maduro on being re-elected President of Venezuela

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Nicolas Maduro on being re-elected President of Venezuela, noting the strategic partnership between Moscow and Caracas.

"Russian-Venezuelan relations have the nature of a strategic partnership. I am confident that your activity as head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development on all tracks," Putin said as quoted on the Kremlin's Telegram channel. "This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and goes in line with building a more fair and democratic world order," Putin said.