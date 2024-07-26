Kremlin has no detailed information on detention of Russian national in Paris — Peskov

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin saw media reports about a detention of a Russian national in Paris on suspicion of attempting to destabilize the situation during the 2024 Olympics, but has no detailed information about this incident, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, we have information. We only saw media reports and they are, I should say, a bit strange," he said. "Actually, our Embassy in Paris should have been informed about this reported detention."

"We hope that they will be soon provided with this information," he added.

On Tuesday, the AFP news agency reported, citing the Paris prosecutor’s office, that a Russian national was detained in the capital of France on suspicion of seeking to destabilize the situation during the upcoming Olympic Games.

A day later the Russian Embassy in Paris told TASS that it never received any information from relevant bodies about the detention of a Russian citizen.

Interior Minister of France Gerald Darmanin said in an interview with French news broadcaster BFM TV earlier in the week that a Russian national was detained by the French law enforcers on suspicion of preparing some espionage operations and he was allegedly aiming to "destabilize" the situation ahead of the Olympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.