Russia, ASEAN agree to boost security cooperation — joint statement

VIENTIANE, July 26. /TASS/. Russia and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members have agreed to boost security cooperation, particularly in cybersecurity, according to the Joint Statement of ASEAN and Russia Foreign Ministers Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Russia’s Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

The document says that the parties "promote cooperation in the political security, economic, social, technical, scientific and administrative fields, as well as other areas of cooperation where ASEAN and Russia have relevant expertise and mutual interests, including maritime cooperation and the ASEAN-Russia Dialogue on ICT (information and communication technologies) Security Related Issues."

The parties also agreed "to take further joint measures to strengthen ASEAN and Russia’s cooperation in all ASEAN Community pillars and with that aim to develop the Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030 and its successor documents."