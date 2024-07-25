Putin expresses condolences over aftermath of landslide in Ethiopia

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the aftermath of the landslide in the southern part of the country.

"Please accept my deep condolences over the tragic consequences of landslides in the southern part of your country," the president said in a telegram, published on the Kremlin website. "Please, relay the words of my heartfelt sympathy and support to the families of the victims, and wishes of speedy recovery to all injured ones."

A landslide occurred in the Geze Gofa area in southern Ethiopia on Monday. It is currently rain season in Ethiopia, which is expected to last until mid-September. Constant rains sometimes cause landslides in certain parts of the country. According to the UN data, the death toll already stands at 257, and may reach 500.