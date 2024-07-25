Moscow, Ankara working together on issue of Russian citizen detained in Turkey — embassy

ISTANBUL, July 25. /TASS/. Russia is working with Turkish authorities to resolve the situation around Russian citizen Yevgeny Serebryakov, who earlier fled Moscow and was detained Turkey, the Russian Embassy in Ankara told TASS.

"Issues regarding the detainee are being discussed by the law enforcement agencies of Russia and Turkey. Russian diplomats will provide assistance within their authority," the embassy said.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said earlier that Serebryakov arrived in Bodrum from Moscow at 9:40 a.m. local time (6:40 a.m. GMT) on July 24. At 10:30 a.m., the Turkish Interpol office received information about the wanted man, but it took time to detain him, as there was no information about him in the international database. After receiving information from their Russian colleagues, Turkish security services detained Serebryakov. In the evening, he and another person taken into custody in Bodrum were taken to the regional security directorate in the Mugla province.

On the morning of July 24, a Toyota Land Cruiser in northern Moscow exploded, injuring two people. Law enforcement officials told TASS that an explosive device had been placed under the bottom of the car near the driver’s seat. According to some reports, the explosion is connected with the activities of one of the victims, a military serviceman. A criminal case has been opened.

Serebryakov was arrested in absentia in connection with the bombing and put on an international wanted list. He was detained in Bodrum, Turkey.