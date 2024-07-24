Top Ukrainian diplomat’s statement about talks in line with Russia’s position — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba’s statement about Kiev’s readiness for talks with Moscow is in line with the Kremlin’s position but further clarifications are required, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Kuleba said at a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Ukraine was making preparations for talks with Russia. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, "talks need to be rational, substantive and aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace."

"We have all learned from reports from Beijing that he made such a statement at a meeting with Mr. Wang Yi. One might say that the message in itself is in line with our position. You know, Russia has never rejected talks, remaining open for a negotiation process. However, details are important here and we don’t know them yet. So let’s wait for some clarifications that will apparently follow," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.