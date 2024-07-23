Russia needs to respond to West's acts of hybrid war

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 23. /TASS/. The West is waging a hybrid war against Russia, including in the information field, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the Festival of New Media in Senezh outside Moscow, stressing that Russia needs to take measures against this.

"It must be blocked point by point, by clusters, by segments. This is certainly a question that needs to be solved in each specific case. Because it must be done, necessarily. <…> If we are now fixing, and I think it is already clear to everyone, the state of hybrid war in the West against us," the diplomat said commenting on the possible blocking of the US platform YouTube in Russia.

"How to do it?" In what part? This is a question that needs to be worked out. But I saw that our State Duma representatives just the other day made a statement that such measures are being prepared," Zakharova added.

Earlier, the press service of Russia's communications watchdog told TASS that YouTube has already blocked 83 channels of Russian state media and public figures since the beginning of 2024. In total, the platform has restricted access to 207 channels since 2020.

Video hosting YouTube still has not removed more than 60,000 illegal materials after the communications watchdog's demands, the agency's press service told TASS.