Russian air defense systems take down two fixed-wing drones over Lugansk

LUGANSK, July 23. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Lugansk, the military commandant’s office told TASS.

"Air defense systems were activated over Lugansk. Two fixed-wing drones were taken down," a source in the office said.

As military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, Ukrainian troops attempted to attack Lugansk with drones using adverse weather conditions: low clouds and intermittent precipitation. "Today, Ukrainian armed formations tried to take advantage of adverse weather conditions <…> hoping that our air defense systems will not spot the drones they launched. But, as they say, no such luck. The air defense system performed brilliantly and all enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were eliminated," he said.