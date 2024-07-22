Putin gives Russian awards to five senior Venezuelan officials

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Friendship to five high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including Venezuela's Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

The awards was given "for great contribution in the strengthening of Russian-Venezuelan trade, economic and financial cooperation," according to a decree signed by Putin.

The Venezuelan officials that received the award included central bank President Calixto Jose Ortega Sanchez, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Roman Daniel Maniglia Darwich and Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Christiam Moises Hernandez Verdecanna.