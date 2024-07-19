Russia, North Korea implementing accords reached during Putin’s recent visit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea are carrying out joint work under the agreements reached during the recent visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Work [by Russia and North Korea] is underway, in particular, to fulfil those accords that were reached during the recent official visit by President Putin to Pyongyang," the Kremlin press secretary said.

The Russian leader’s visit to North Korea "was quite intensive and productive," Peskov pointed out.

"Now the sides are busy implementing those accords that were reached [at that time]," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

A Russian military delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko is currently paying a visit to North Korea "in compliance with these accords," the Kremlin spokesman said.