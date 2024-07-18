Switzerland not up to 'honest broker' role in conflict settlement — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. At this point, Bern has shown enough to prove that it cannot act as an honest broker in peace talks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We are convinced that at this stage Switzerland has provided ample evidence of its inadequacy to fulfill the role of an honest broker in conflict resolution that it tries so eagerly to play on the international stage," the diplomat said.

Zakharova pointed to the July 15 agreement between Switzerland and NATO to open an alliance office in Geneva. "Without a doubt, the step taken was yet further evidence of Switzerland's progressive withdrawal from its neutral status, which previously enabled it to provide a platform for impartial talks, for discussing the most acute international problems without any external interference or pressure," she emphasized.

"The culmination of Switzerland's unfriendly stance toward our country was the holding of the so-called peace conference on Ukraine, which took place on June 15-16 at the behest of the Kiev regime," she added.

"All these hostile attacks by the Swiss side go in line with the anti-Russian policy of the collective West," Zakharova summarized. "We are not going to ignore such steps and will henceforth take them into account when building cooperation with Switzerland both bilaterally and multilaterally," she added.