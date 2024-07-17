Latest UN Security Council decisions on Palestine remain on paper only — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. All recent UN Security Council decisions on the Palestinian issues remain only on paper, Council Chairman, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the meeting on the Middle East, which includes the Palestinian issue.

"The sharpest and the most urgent issue today is, of course, the Palestinian one. The Security Council holds the fourth meeting with ministerial participation in the last 10 months already. Four resolutions have been adopted. However, the continued bloodshed on the occupied Palestinian territories confirms that all these decisions remain on paper only," Lavrov underscored.

He noted that Russia consistently opposes all displays of terrorism. The minister pointed out that Russia unconditionally condemned the October 7 terror attack against Israel.

"However, the things that happen in Gaza right now are an unacceptable collective punishment of civilian population," Lavrov noted.