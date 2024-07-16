Putin gives start to Togliatti bypass motor traffic

TOGLIATTI, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin opened traffic along the new Togliatti Bypass road and a bridge across the Volga River as part of the Europe - West China transport corridor in the Samara Region via a videoconference link, TASS reports.

"We put into service the 100-kilometer Togliatti bypass road today. This route will make the motor traffic in the region more comfortable and secure, relieve the road on the Zhigulevskaya Hydropower Plant dam from traffic jams, and will help in general to unlock to a greater degree the export, logistical, industrial and tourist potential of the Volga Region," the Russian leader said at the opening ceremony.

The bridge across the Volga River with its length over 3,700 meters was constructed as part of building the Togliatti bypass road, Putin noted. "It joined ranks of top ten longest engineering structures of Russia," he added.