LUGANSK, July 16. /TASS/. Nine civilians were killed and 130 others were injured in the Ukrainian army’s shelling of frontline Russian regions over the past week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Tuesday.

"Over the past week, 139 people suffered from Neo-Nazis’ bombardments: 130 civilians, including 12 minors, were wounded and nine persons were killed," the envoy said on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military fired at least 2,200 munitions at frontline Russian communities over the past week. The most intensive bombardments targeted civilian infrastructure in populated areas of the borderline Belgorod Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic, he said.