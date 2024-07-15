Lavrov to hold UN Security Council meeting on world order issues

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a number of UN Security Council meetings as the chairman of the Council. Russia’s presidency in the Security Council started on July 1. Lavrov will open the ministerial level debate on the topic of "Multilateral cooperation in the interest of establishment of more just, democratic and sustainable world order." On July 17, a ministerial meeting on the situation in the Middle East will take place, which will include the discussion of the Palestinian issue.

Current issues

Previously, Lavrov said in an interview that he will review the issues of multilateral cooperation and ensuring an equal and indivisible security.

"We will talk about how the West tries to manipulate everyone and everything," the minister pointed out.

According to Lavrov, it is necessary to hear what Western representative will say to "the question, asked for the tenth time already: can we see the list of people, whose bodies were shown by BBC reporters in Bucha?"

A number of bilateral meeting have also been planned, dedicated to discussion of current issues of international and regional agenda, including the Middle East and the Gaza Strip, the Ukrainian crisis and the efforts on protection of the UN Charter.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the US has not requested a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meetings.