Russian MFA, Egyptian ambassador discuss Putin’s proposal for Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin explained to Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih El-Nagari the main clauses of Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal on the Ukrainian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"There was an exchange of views on the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. The head of the Egyptian diplomatic mission was given explanations about the main provisions of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative, which the head of state put forward on June 14 during a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the meeting, which was requested by Egypt, was held in a friendly atmosphere.