Russia became leader in nickel production last year — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 15. /TASS/. Russia took the leading position in nickel, aluminum and titanium products manufacturing last year, President Vladimir Putin said.

"The mining and metals complex continues to develop confidently. Thus, according to estimates of experts, Russia was first in high-grade nickel production, second in aluminum production, third in titanium products manufacturing, and fifth by steel casting volumes last year," the head of state said.

The industry is becoming more and more high-technology one from year to year, with proactive implementation of advanced industrial and process solutions and development of unique alloys enabling creation of materials with special properties, Putin noted.

"Overall, this opens new and the widest opportunities in various spheres - from aviation and space exploration to electronics and medicine," the Russian leader added.