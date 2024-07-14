Kiev, West insist on Russia’s isolations, other countries area against — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Kiev and the West insists on isolating Russia but this is not in the interests of other countries, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on the West and Ukraine’s reaction to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow, he noted that such talks are met not only with "envy but also with hysterics by both representatives of the collective West and the Kiev regime."

"They don’t like this. They think that all countries must share the West’s course to guarantee Russia’s total isolation, it complete oblivion in international affairs. But obviously, this course runs counter to the interests of other big countries," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Not all countries can ensure their sovereignty, but there are quite a lot of countries which think about their own interests first," he stressed. "So, such impotent outbursts of fury, envy, hysteria [in Kiev and the West] are quite explainable.".