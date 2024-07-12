Kiev convenes IAEA meeting under false pretext — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, July 12. /TASS/. Ukraine has resorted to a false pretext to call an emergency session of the IAEA Board of Governors after the incident with a missile hitting a hospital in Kiev, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov said.

"As a justification, Ukraine cited 27 radiation sources in the hospital as well as two technical cooperation projects in which the Okhmatdet hospital takes part under the IAEA technical cooperation program. As it turned out, this information is simply false. There were no radiation sources in the hospital about which the Ukrainian side itself informed the IAEA and which was publicly confirmed by the IAEA Secretariat," the diplomat said.

According to Ustinov, there were no risks for the nuclear radiation safety of the staff, patients and the natural environment.

"That was also confirmed by both Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and the IAEA. Correspondingly, those justifications which were presented as arguments to convene the session are simply not valid," he added.

The Western countries supported such an "evidently politicized initiative." The diplomat said that when Russia began to present reasons that Ukraine was misleading the Board, none of the member countries refuted them or stand up for the information supplied by the Ukrainian side.

"Including Ukraine itself. It did not give any arguments backing its position," he concluded.