US might have already lifted ban on Ukraine’s use of its weapons inside Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The United States might have already lifted its ban on the use of US-made weapons by Ukrainian troops inside Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Every day, Washington is pushing the limits as concerns the use of American weapons supplied to Ukraine at certain, quite serious levels. Quite possibly, all the restrictions [on Ukraine’s strikes with US weapons on Russia’s territory] have already been lifted," he said in an interview with Russian Channel One television.

According to Ryabkov, the United States is obsessed with defeating Russia, which impairs "Its own sense of self-preservation" and common sense. In his words, no one in Washington seems to understand the risk stemming from such a dangerous policy against Russia. "We are trying to explain these clear things via the channels that are still used in dialogue with the United States," he added.