NATO stuck in the past, only cares about power — senior Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. NATO’s only goal is to dominate the world, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters in response to a TASS question.

"Regrettably, the only agenda that the alliance has is based on its claims for global domination," the deputy foreign minister said, commenting on NATO’s plans to work with the countries of the Black Sea region and the Western Balkans.

"Sadly, those stuck in the past that pull the strings in NATO and develop some documents that surface later, triggering a reaction, are incapable of looking to the future," the senior diplomat pointed out. According to him, recent years show that the West’s attempts to dictate to others, getting them to do its bidding, are failing.

The final declaration of NATO’s summit in Washington says that the Western Balkans are of strategic importance for the alliance, which will continue to actively work with the countries of the region.