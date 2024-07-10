Two hospital buildings in Lugansk area hit by Ukrainian strikes — officials

LUGANSK, July 10. /TASS/. The surgical and therapeutic buildings of a hospital in the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic were hit by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, said LPR Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko.

"As a result of yesterday's shelling of the city hospital in Kremennaya, the buildings of the surgical and therapeutic departments sustained damage. In the polyclinic, total destruction was inflicted on the roof, which literally fell through to the third floor of the structure. In the surgical department, where the hospital administration is located, and in the therapeutic building, the roof was also completely destroyed. Moreover, one of the Ukrainian shells destroyed the passageway between the medical buildings," Pashchenko was quoted as saying in the Telegram channel of the LPR government.

According to Pashchenko, employees of the regional Health Ministry are working at the scene of the shelling to "assess the extent of the damage and take measures for restoration of the medical facility in the future."

On Tuesday, the head of Kremennaya, Vyacheslav Tretyakov, said that three people were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the town, with about 15 residential houses partially destroyed.