Kremlin unaware of contents of Hungarian PM’s letter to EU leadership after Putin talks

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unaware of the contents of the letter that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent to the EU leadership after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ukraine’s European Pravda media outlet reported earlier that in a letter to European Council President Charles Michel and the EU leaders, Orban pointed to differences in the positions of Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The news outlet also alleged that Putin was surprised to learn about Zelensky’s rejection of an immediate ceasefire.

"We don’t know what he [Orban] sent," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a TASS question.

Orban visited Moscow on July 5 to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Putin. Earlier, on July 2, the Hungarian premier made a trip to Kiev where he held a meeting with Zelensky. On July 8, Orban met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to exchange views on the prospects for resolving the Ukraine crisis.