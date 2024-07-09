Russian diplomat says Kiev hospital hit with Western missile

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. A children’s hospital in Kiev was hit on Monday with a NASAMS missile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

According to Zakharova, on July 8, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive attack on military facilities in Ukraine, using long-distance precision weapons, in retaliation for repeated Ukrainian attempts to cause damage to Russian enterprises. While another Ukrainian air defense missile missed its target and landed on the clinic, she insisted.

"It has been confirmed, including by evidence from multiple witnesses, that a missile fired from the Western NASAMS missile system hit the premises of the Okhmadet pediatric hospital in Kiev," the Russian diplomat said.

Meanwhile, the Kiev regime "raced to accuse Russia of deliberately attacking children," Zakharova said as she reiterated that Ukrainian forces install their air defenses in residential neighborhoods, using civilians as a human shield.

According to Zakharova, the Kiev junta has long been using civilian plants to assemble military equipment or store Western weapons. "Besides, Ukrainian forces themselves use civilian residents and facilities as a shield," she added, slamming this practice as a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

"Attempts by [Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime to use the deadly attack on the children’s hospital in Kiev for propaganda purposes are yet another evidence of its inhumane Nazi nature. The Kiev regime is ready to commit any crime to stay in power, and it does not care for [Ukrainian] citizens, including children," she concluded.