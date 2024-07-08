Russian forces wipe out HIMARS rocket launchers that attacked Sevastopol

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s HIMARS rocket launchers that attacked Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The ministry also uploaded a video based on data recorders showing the destruction of the HIMARS rocket launchers.

"UAV operators of the Russian Armed Forces uncovered three HIMARS rocket launchers relocating and assuming hidden positions in a forest belt near the settlement of Klapaya in the Kherson Region. Crews of Iskander missile systems of the Russian Armed Forces delivered a missile strike at the camouflaged positions of the American multiple rocket launchers. The strike destroyed three M142 HIMARS rocket launchers with ATACMS launch pods and up to 10 foreign specialists responsible for using the American MLRS," the ministry said.

The Kiev regime used these US-made HIMARS rocket launchers "to deliver a criminal strike at Sevastopol on June 23," it said.

On June 23, the Ukrainian army attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles armed with cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down while one more missile exploded over the city. The missile attack killed four civilians and injured more than 150 others.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe into the terror attack.