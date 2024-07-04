India, Russia to review entire range of multifaceted relations at Moscow summit

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. The entire range of multifaceted relations between Russia and India will be reviewed at a bilateral summit that will take place in Moscow during the visit of Prime Minister of the South Asian republic Narendra Modi on July 8-9, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Modi will be in Moscow on July 8-9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, the ministry said.

"The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest," the press release reads.

After visiting Moscow Modi will travel to Vienna, the ministry noted. "This will be the first visit by Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years. He will call on President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer," according to the press release.