Russia and Mongolia can expand cooperation, including energy sector — Putin

ASTANA, July 3 /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia can expand cooperation in the energy sector, including in hydrocarbon supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"Energy has been and remains one of the main areas of our cooperation. Work has been set up, but we can discuss expansion - I mean both hydrocarbons and electricity," Putin said.

"If necessary, especially if Mongolia faces problems due to climate change, we try to provide it with free assistance - grain and various energy products," he added.

Putin also noted that Russia and Mongolia fully cooperate on international platforms and the conclusion of an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will open new opportunities for cooperation with Moscow. "Work on agreements between Mongolia and the EAEU is nearing completion and I believe that this will be another good step, which will not only strengthen the formal legal framework of our relations, but also create real new opportunities for expanding our interaction," Putin said.

He added that he was very glad to have the opportunity to exchange views with his Mongolian counterpart on the complex of relations between the two countries. "I also mean coordination in the international arena - we are actively working within the UN and other organizations," the Russian leader said.

A trade agreement between Mongolia and the EAEU is in the works. Under temporary agreements, tariff preferences have already been provided for 375 types of products, including confectionery and dairy products, oil products and petrochemicals, vehicles within the framework of the program of the Russia - Mongolia - China economic corridor.