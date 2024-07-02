Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Novak, Overchuk to join country’s delegation at SCO summit

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will mainly consist of representatives of state entities, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing, adding that Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Alexey Overchuk will join it in particular.

Moreover, Russia’s delegation will include Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, deputy head of the presidential administration Dmitry Peskov and Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for SCO Affairs Bakhtiyer Khakimov.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maksim Oreshkin will also join participants of bilateral meetings, Ushakov noted, adding that some conversations will be attended by Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev and Chief Executive Officer of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev.