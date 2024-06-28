Lavrov wishes successful presidential elections to Iranian counterpart

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wished successful presidential elections to his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani during a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"Lavrov wished successful presidential elections to the Iranian friends," the ministry noted. "Meanwhile, [Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali] Bagheri Kani reaffirmed the unwavering readiness for further deep exchange of opinions on all issues that pose mutual interest."

The sides also stated their serious concerns over the dangerous escalation of tensions in the region, which emerged due to the lack of settlement of numerous crises, first and foremost - in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict area.

"An emphasis was made on a priority of resolution of the existing problems via political and diplomatic means with assistance from constructively-minded international actors," the ministry said.

Snap presidential elections in Iran kicked off on June 28. They take place due to the demise of President Ebrahim Raisi on May 19. Four politicians run for the presidential office: conservatives Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Said Jalili and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, as well as reformer Masoud Pezeshkian.