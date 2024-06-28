Russian forces strike Swedish-made CV90 combat vehicle near Artyomovsk

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. A Swedish-made CV-90 combat vehicle was hit by an FPV drone operated by Russian troops near Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"We have a record of hitting NATO-made armored cars, combat vehicles, including a Swedish-made CV-90, which is reputed as the world’s best combat vehicle capable of being transformed into a tank," a deputy commander of the Burevestnik unit of the Battlegroup South with the codename Iskander.

"Whereas an Abrams tank costs about 8.5 million US dollars, the price of an CV-90 is more than 10 million US dollars," he said, adding that the vehicle was struck near Artyomovsk.

Mass production of CV90 vehicles kicked off in 1993 and since then around 1,170 CV90s have been manufactures. Most of them were exported to other countries. Fifty such vehicles have been transferred to Ukraine.