Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian army positions near Belogorovka in LPR

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed positions of the Ukrainian army’s 81st separate airmobile brigade near the settlement of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The Ukrainian army’s positions were destroyed by UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators of a reconnaissance unit from Russia’s Battlegroup South, it specified.

"UAV operators of the Southern Battlegroup’s reconnaissance unit wiped out the positions of the Ukrainian army’s militants in pinpoint surgical strikes. The precision strikes destroyed enemy dugouts, fire emplacements and manpower," the ministry said in a comment on a video posted on its website.