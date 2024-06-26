Russian interior minister, senior UN official discuss police activities in UN missions

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix discussed current issues of the activities of the police in UN peacekeeping missions.

"Today, Russian Interior Minister Police General Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in New York. The Russian minister will take part in the 4th summit of police chiefs of UN member states," Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk wrote on her Telegram channel. "The Russian interior minister thanked for the invitation to take part in the regular summit of police chiefs and the possibility to discuss issues of the activities of the police in UN peacekeeping missions.".