Two children injured by Ukrainian shelling in DPR

DONETSK, June 26. /TASS/. Two children were injured in the Kalinin mine settlement in Gorlovka of the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

"According to clarified information, two children born in 2009 and 2014 were injured as a result of shelling of the settlement of the Kalinin mine by Ukrainian terrorists," Prikhodko said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the mayor reported that a man had been wounded in this settlement. A woman was killed and a man was wounded in the Korolenko settlement as well.