Russia open to dialogue with Europe if it recognizes its new territories — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Moscow is open to dialogue with Europe once it recognizes the new territorial realities enshrined in Russia’s constitution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 10th Primakov Readings international forum.

"We are absolutely open to dialogue if certain realities are recognized, first of all, the territorial realities enshrined in the Russian constitution, based on the refusal to discriminate against all things Russian in Ukraine, or the refusal to glorify Nazis [in Ukraine], turning Ukraine into a normal secular state," Lavrov specified as he said these demands were more than fair.

"The [Russian] president has said that we are ready to engage, please. But, firstly, [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has forbidden himself to engage. Secondly, Europe is rallying in support of Zelensky’s dead-end and ultimatum-like formula," he explained.

"As regards Ukraine, the current regime deserves the role of an instrument in the hands of Washington, but of course this is humiliating for Europe," Lavrov added as he invited European countries to come around whenever they are ready. "I am sure we will see a vigorous integration deep in Eurasia, depending on what interests our economy will have, and we will listen to their proposals and be ready to respond," he concluded.

The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26. TASS is the event’s general information partner.