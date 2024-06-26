Russia-Iran comprehensive agreement almost ready — envoy to Tehran

DUBAI, June 26. /TASS/. The Russia-Iran comprehensive cooperation treaty is in its final stages, with only technicalities still to be worked out, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov has told the ISNA news agency in an interview.

"On Sunday, Mr. [Acting Iranian President Mohammad] Mokhber announced the implementation of two agreements on creating and launching Iranian and Russian cultural centers, as well as an agreement on cooperation in information security approved by the Majilis (the Iranian parliament - TASS) earlier. In this regard, we can say that the work on the Russia-Iran comprehensive cooperation agreement has almost been completed," the ambassador pointed out. According to him, owing to some technical aspects and the Iranian snap presidential election, "the final signing of this agreement will occur under the next, 14th government."

On June 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported that the text of the comprehensive agreement between Russia and Iran had been completely coordinated, but could not be signed yet because several procedural legislative actions need to be performed by Tehran. Still, both parties are committed to signing this agreement. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on that day that work on the agreement was continuing, although the timing might be disrupted by Iran's preparations for the snap presidential election.

Iran's snap presidential election is scheduled for June 28. Six candidates are running for president.