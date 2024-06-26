Russia's foreign policy supported by global majority — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia's foreign policy is non-confrontational and Moscow's approaches are supported by the global majority, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our policy is non-confrontational. It is not aimed at undermining anyone's interests, but at defending the legitimate interests of all Eurasian countries," the minister said.

"Our ultimate goal and task - as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said when he took office as head of state on May 7 - together with partners in Eurasian integration, with other sovereign development centers <...> [to continue] work on forming a multipolar world order, an equal and indivisible security system. We are supported in this - this goal is shared by most countries around the world," Lavrov said.

The minister noted, this policy is based on respect for the rights of peoples to independently determine their own destiny and the desire to base international relations on broad and equal cooperation.