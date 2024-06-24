EU sanctions 27 ships, some of which allegedly transport Russian oil

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. The European Union imposed sanctions against 27 ships, which, among other things, allegedly transport Russian oil and oil products, despite the Group of Seven (G7) price cap, according to a document published on the website of the EU Council.

"For the first time, the EU has adopted a measure targeting specific vessels contributing to Russia’s warfare against Ukraine, which are subject to a port access ban and ban on provision of services. These vessels can be designated for various reasons such as the transport of military equipment for Russia, the transport of stolen Ukrainian grain, and support in the development of Russia’s energy sector, for instance through the transport of LNG components or transshipments of LNG. This measure also targets tankers part of Putin’s dark fleet which circumvent the EU and Price Cap Coalition’s caps, while adopting deceptive shipping practices in complete disregard of international standards. 27 vessels were targeted today on these grounds," the statement said.

The European Union also introduced restrictions on the transit of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) through European ports as part of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia and also prohibited investments, the provision of goods and services for the completion of the Arctic LNG 2 and Murmansk LNG projects.