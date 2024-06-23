Russia managing to provide for itself — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian can rely only on itself in what concerns proving itself with everything it needs and is successfully coping with this task, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with graduates from military universities.

Fragments of the video footage were posted on the Telegram channel of VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"We can rely only on ourselves. No one will extend a helping hand to us. We must do everything ourselves and we are coping with this," Putin said.

In recent years, Russian has been living amid massive sanctions but has been managing to provide for itself both in terms of ensuring food and medicine supplies, according to the country’s authorities.