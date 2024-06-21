Putin outlined most realistic basis for Ukraine settlement, says top diplomat

ALMATY, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the most realistic basis for settling the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The most realistic basis [for Ukrainian settlement] was proposed by President Putin," Russia’s top diplomat said at a press conference after a session of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Pursuant to the Russian leader’s proposal, the territories clearly, unambiguously and finally defined as Russia’s territories in its constitution must be fully liberated from foreign troops, "from troops, instructors, mercenaries and, of course, weapons," Lavrov stressed.