Vietnam, Russia have similar assessments of situation in Asia-Pacific region — Putin

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia have similar assessments of the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, both countries are in favor of building a new Eurasian security architecture, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for the Nhan Dan newspaper published on the occasion of his visit to Vietnam.

"We highly appreciate the fact that our countries have coinciding or similar approaches to pressing issues on the international agenda. We work closely together within key international forums, first of all within the United Nations," Putin said. "We have similar assessments of the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. We see Vietnam as a like-minded partner in shaping a new architecture of equal and indivisible Eurasian security on an inclusive and non-discriminatory basis," the Russian president said.

During his upcoming fifth visit to Vietnam, Putin, who heads a high-ranking Russian delegation, will hold talks and meetings with top Vietnamese leaders, during which the two sides will discuss the situation in the two countries and in the world, in particular, issues of mutual interest, including peace, cooperation and development.