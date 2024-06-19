Ukraine summit falls short of US expectations — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The conference on Ukraine in Switzerland did not live up to Washington’s expectations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

This US attitude reflects "what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said over and over again," the senior Russian diplomat said as he commented on last weekend’s two-day conference on Ukraine, which saw US Vice President Kamala Harris leave a day early.

"The Swiss gathering was a family photo op. <…> And it missed its mark, as the turnout was weak and did not meet the expectations of the organizers and the Americans behind them," Ryabkov said.

The Kiev-initiated forum on Ukraine was held at the Burgenstock resort on June 15-16. Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Ruanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates did not sign the final document. Russia was not invited. Most UN delegates did not attend either.