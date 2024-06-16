About 20 NATO countries involved in conflict in Ukraine — lawmaker

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 16. /TASS/. About twenty NATO member-countries are involved in the conflict in Ukraine, member of the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly, Sergey Tsekov told TASS.

"In actual fact about twenty countries are at war with Russia, the ones being NATO members, supporting Ukraine, and supplying weapons. I believe they are in a state of war with Russia," Tsekov said.

On June 15, French President Emmanuel Macron said that not a single country attending the conference on Ukraine in Swiss Burgenstock is at war with Russia.