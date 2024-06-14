Zelensky’s illegitimacy no obstacle for peace talks - Kremlin spokesman

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, June 14. /TASS/. Although Vladimir Zelensky’s office term as Ukrainian president has expired, this is no obstacle for the beginning of talks between Moscow and Kiev on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The lack of Zelensky’s legitimacy is no obstacle," he said. "Indeed, the Russian president has clearly stated President Zelensky’s illegitimacy, but this doesn’t mean that there are no legitimate representatives there. The president gave a clear analysis of the relevant positions of the Ukrainian constitution and stated that there are legitimate forces in the current situation anyway."

"In the current situation, it is not that important who is holding talks. Talks involve experts, specialists and these talks are very difficult. What matters most is that the results of the talks are fixed by legitimate representatives. And there are such representatives in Ukraine," Peskov stressed.

When asked who was the addressee of Putin’s proposal, once Zelensky is no longer legitimate, Peskov said that the proposal was addressed to the Ukrainian side.