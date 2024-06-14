West pushes ahead with attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The West has not abandoned its original plan for inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told the media.

"You and I as citizens also see that the original plans of this aggressive world minority have collapsed. They have failed and I hope that this will be the case in the future. I am absolutely sure of this. But at the same time, I am pretty certain that the West has not abandoned its designs regarding the original plan for inflicting a strategic defeat on us," she said.

"But unfortunately, this is their, to put it in modern terms, millennial firmware. They have been aiming at this for a long time, not only in the 21st century, but, as we remember, in the 20th century and before that," she added.