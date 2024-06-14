Russia hopes Argentina to keep neutral stance on Ukrainian conflict — ambassador

BUENOS AIRES, June 14. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the authorities of Argentina would stay aside from interfering into in the conflict in Ukraine by sending arms to Kiev, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said on Friday.

"We hope that Argentina will say aside from interfering in the Ukrainian conflict, showing its traditional restraint," the ambassador told journalists.

The diplomat stated that Russia voiced its disappointment over Argentina's participation in the contact group meeting on Ukraine’s military assistance (Ramstein format),

"There are no official commentaries from the Argentine side as of yet regarding the participation of Argentinian Defense Minister Luis Petri in the Brussels meeting within the framework of the Ramstein coalition," the ambassador said.

"The very fact of Buenos Aires' rapprochement with Ukraine's military sponsors is deeply disappointing to us [Russia]," he continued.

"We realize that it was done in line with the [Argentina’s] increasing cooperation with NATO," Feoktistov noted. "It’s been already reported back in April, when Argentina requested the status of a global partner of the [NATO] Alliance. To be honest, we just do not understand how this status will help to provide for Argentina's state security."

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated earlier as he addressed opening part of the NATO meeting of defense ministers of the alliance’s member states that he welcomed Argentina’s participation in the Ukrainian contact group discussions.