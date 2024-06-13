MOSCOW, June 13./TASS/. The Ukrainian army now finds itself in rough circumstances in the Kramatorsk area in the Kiev-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Ukrainian army’s General Staff said.

"As many as five military clashes have already been reported in the Kramatorsk area since the beginning of the day. <...> The situation is tense," the General Staff said in an operational summary posted on its Telegram channel. According to its data, the bulk of the fighting is taking place in the Kurakhovo area.

On June 11, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that the situation remained difficult in the Kramatorsk, Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk areas in the DPR.

Kramatorsk is located in that part of the DPR that has been controlled by Kiev since 2014. The Ukrainian army uses the city as a rear base for redeploying units to the front.