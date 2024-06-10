Latest events show true face of West trying to impose its rules — Lavrov

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. The latest events on the global stage have revealed the true face of the West which aspires to impose its order on the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

"The recent international events have taken the masks off those who until now verbally claimed almost the exclusive right to determine so-called universal values advertised as a rules-based order," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov noted that the supporters of this concept are trying to impose the norms and mechanisms of interaction that benefit only them, replacing equitable and honest dialogue with narrow coalitions which act covertly and appropriate the right to speak and act on behalf of the entire world.

That said, the US and its allies do not give up on attempting to hold on to their slipping domination and slow down the objective processes of multipolarity being shaped, the Russian foreign minister noted.

"They are wielding economic instruments as a weapon, trying, by sanctions pressure and financial blackmail, to influence the choice of development models and trade partners by sovereign states," Lavrov added.